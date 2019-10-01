Simmons raises questions about proposed homeless warming centers in Alton

× Expand Homeless stock image

Proponents of proposed Alton winter warming centers for homeless people are responding to Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons' questions about the plans.

Simmons’ letter

I recently attended a local meeting where the idea was proposed to open churches in Alton as warming centers for the homeless during the cold winter months. While I wholeheartedly believe homelessness is a community problem, and that warming centers are sometimes a necessary idea, I have concerns about the manner in which they will operate following the first informational meeting.

As the chief of police, my primary concern is always the safety of the citizens of Alton, and the neighborhoods they live in. I feel strongly that the leaders of the warming centers initiative have not developed a plan to protect not only our citizens, but also the very people they are trying to help.

Firstly, the leaders of the warming centers have not presented any ideas on how to assist the homeless individuals once the weather breaks and the warming centers close. As such, I worry that the homeless individuals will be made to leave the warming centers and will be left in our neighborhoods without any support system or adequate resources to help get them back on their feet.

Through nearly 30 years of professional experience, I have seen that when left without a support system or resources, individuals will often turn to crime to ensure their survival. This crime will unfortunately make many of the neighbors to the warming centers victims as the homeless subjects are left in their neighborhoods.

The city of Alton also has individuals who are registered sex offenders and are currently homeless. If these registered sex offenders seek shelter in the warming centers, it is my fear that innocent women and children may be subject to their predatory ways. The leaders of the warming centers have proposed no ideas on how they will handle this matter, nor any means by which they plan to screen people to determine if someone entering the center is a registered sex offender. The whole idea behind the warming centers is to keep the homeless safe during harsh weather, but are the warming centers really keeping them safe if they house them with registered sex offenders?

I also have concerns for those in, and volunteering at, the warming centers because I see day in and day out that many homeless individuals suffer from drug and alcohol addiction, mental health problems, or both. The leaders of the warming centers have no means or training to deal with the types of issues that they will inevitably deal with once the warming centers are in place. These same leaders have not invited key community partners, like Centerstone and the Salvation Anny, who are experts in dealing with substance abuse, mental health, and homelessness, to the table to help address these issues. Without these types of community partners involved, and taking measures to keep everyone safe, I fear the warming centers truly open themselves, and their congregations, up to extreme danger and liability.

The men and women of the Alton Police Department, as well as the Alton Fire Department, attempt to help homeless individuals every single day. A large number of our calls for service are requests from citizens to check on the welfare of homeless and indigent individuals. These requests have dramatically increased over the past few years as the homeless population continues to grow.

There are a variety of reasons for the increased homeless population in Alton. Because Alton has the only homeless shelter for men in Madison County, many surrounding police agencies, and other well-meaning individuals and groups, choose to bring their homeless subjects to Alton without first checking availability of the resources. Instead, they just drop a homeless person off to fend for themselves in our community with no support system first in place.

Madison County is an extremely large county. At the last informational meeting, one service provider from another community openly admitted they intended to send overflow to Alton during the cold snaps. Because the leaders of this initiative have indicated they will continue with no regard to the concerns from those who have vast experience dealing with this population, I find myself wondering, “With the support of county officials, and with Alton located in the northwestern corner of an already large county; why are there not overnight warming centers being proposed in multiple communities throughout our county to make them more accessible to those who need them most? What happens with our local homeless individuals when others from outside our community come to seek help?”

The high rate of homeless individuals seeking help with substance abuse, as well as mental health problems in our community, has already taxed the resources of the police department, fire department, local counseling centers, and local hospitals. Bringing in additional homeless subjects to an area that is already heavily taxed on its resources for homeless subjects seems like a disservice to the homeless individual and the community. The creation of countywide overnight warming centers, with well thought-out implementation and exit plans, could possibly prevent Alton from becoming a destination for homeless from other cities, and allow us to focus our resources to help those in need who are already in our area.

Lastly, I have concerns with the rules the warming centers have proposed. Specifically, I am concerned that they want to restrict law enforcement from entering the warming centers to arrest someone without an active arrest warrant. This policy is problematic because suspects are often arrested based on probable cause for a crime they recently committed, and before police have had time to obtain a warrant. What happens if a person breaks into someone’s house near the warming center and retreats to the warming center to hide out and avoid being arrested?

I firmly believe that the warming centers fulfill a need for those who seek shelter during the harsh winter weather. We should always help those in need. However, with the current proposed plans, or lack thereof, I do not feel we are truly providing these individuals with the safety and resources to help them get back on their feet, and we are setting our community up for more problems than solutions.

Until these issues are addressed, I cannot, as the chief of police, provide my unconditional support to these centers being opened in our community.

Response to Simmons’ letter

Three and a half months ago we initiated contact with three separate city officials, including Chief Simmons, to include them in the planning for this effort. We forwarded them the first draft of our plan and asked for their feedback before anyone else’s.

This is the first “on the record” feedback we’ve received. It is a preplanned response to our meeting tonight coordinated with the city administration. It raises issues that we were hoping to talk through three and a half months ago as partners. We asked as recently as last week for an opportunity to meet with the chief and the city administration about the concerns that were voiced at the last meeting.

We will prepare a more detailed response in the coming days (actually, some of these were addressed directly at the meeting tonight), but wanted to say immediately that our focus is on keeping people from dying.

We welcome and value the help and input of Chief Simmons and the city. We take the chief’s words as a good faith statement of his willingness to work with us: “We should always help those in need.” That is what we intend to do and why we have tried so hard over the past three and a half months to include the city so we can do the most good together.

It is a good thing to have legitimate concerns raised so we can wisely attend to them. It is also good to have illegitimate concerns voiced so wisdom and knowledge may answer. We will consider the chief’s concerns in all seriousness and invite him again into partnership and dialogue with us.

We’re not discouraged or surprised: Mercy is a scandalous thing. We knew this before we started. But mercy is powerful, too. It can heal the downcast and humble the mighty. We’re eager to see what it does in Alton.

