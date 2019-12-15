Singing the blues

Kimble

Granite City High School senior London Kimble has been selected to sing the national anthem at the St. Louis Blues home game against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 7 at Enterprise Center.

Kimble has plenty of singing experience. She was the lead vocalist for Granite City’s school band, the Marching Warriors, this fall. Over the summer, she participated for the second consecutive year in Sing Center Stage, a five-day professional development program for talented teenagers at Saint Louis University.

Kimble is also a member of the GCHS dance team and works as an actress. She has performed in many productions at GCHS, Summerstage and Alfresco Productions, and has appeared in two motion pictures.

