Singing the praises of faith and family

× Expand photo courtesy of Lee Cox Cast members practice “Gloryland Boogie,” a number from the show. The cast includes (from left) Brant McCance (Burl Sanders), Sawyer Burton (Dennis Sanders), Kayla Robinson (Denise Sanders), Loftin Woodiel (Mervin Oglethorpe) and Cheri Hawkins (June Oglethorpe Sanders).

Loftin Woodiel says the musical style of Alton Little Theater’s third production in its 85th season is “a trip down memory lane.”

Woodiel, the musical director for ALT’s “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming,” is also leading the cast as Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe.

The show, directed by Lee Cox, the theater’s vice president of public relations, marketing and development, is set in 1945 in North Carolina after World War II and features Southern gospel and bluegrass with instruments played by the actors on stage.

“For me, it takes me back home,” Woodiel says. “It takes me back to when I was a child. Much of what is out there is Southern gospel, and that’s where I cut my teeth in learning instruments, in learning how to phrase. It’s a little bit about being in your comfort zone.”

The story centers on Pastor Oglethorpe, along with his pregnant wife, June (Sanders) Oglethorpe (played by Cheri Hawkins), preaching his last service at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in the Blue Ridge Mountains before passing the pulpit on and heading to Texas to his next church. Other church members include the Sanders family: Burl (Brant McCance), his wife, Vera (Linda Fergurson); their twins, Dennis (Sawyer Burton) and Denise (Kayla Robinson); and Burl’s brother Stanley (Kelly Hougland). Rounding out the cast are Diana Kay, Lief Anderson, Elizabeth Foley, and Pat Kulish.

“I like the tie between faith and family,” Woodiel says of the show’s plot. “At the Christmas season, isn’t that what it is about?”

“I like that it involves faith and family, and also it’s a fun show, just a good family show,” agrees Ritch Alexander, the production’s pianist who on is on stage for the production.

“I am just going to go ahead and conform and say that the general consensus is that we all love the fact that it ties those two seemingly different ideals together,” Burton says. “I also really like the idea of being able to play instruments while singing and acting. I love that idea.”

Burton’s Dennis is coming home from the war changed, and is having to take over the congregation because of Oglethorpe’s future departure. And it’s a big burden to bear, Burton says.

“I have to deal with how much he himself has changed, and how he’s coming back home, and they expect him to be a certain way when he can’t be anymore,” he says.

Dennis, Burton says, is going through a lot, changing vocations from performer to mechanic to chaplain in the Marines, then coming back to take on his own congregation.

“It takes a lot for him to sit back and realize that this is what I need right now,” he says.

Dennis also gets to deliver a touching monologue and tribute about World War II soldier Jesse Jakes, who sacrificed his life to save his battalion.

“We honestly think it will hit close to home with a lot of people with it being right after the war and talking through every bit of it,” he says. “It’s really going to test some faith, I think. I know it tested mine.”

Cox agreed she thinks the story will leave an impact on the audience.

“I was so pleasantly surprised that the authors decided to include it because it means something very personal to a good friend of ours who was in Vietnam for two years,” she says.

In addition to having some touching moments, the musical has familiar songs on its roster of 25, including “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” “Standing on the Promises,” “Daniel in the Lion’s Den” and “Banks of the River Jordan.”

“I’m hoping that as we’re singing some of these little songs that the audience might sing along with us,” says Alexander, who’s been playing church music for 57 years.

Woodiel also hopes the audience will join in.

“I believe that anyone who was raised in that era in the majority of the Protestant churches in that time will just simply go, ‘Yeah, I remember that,’” he says.

“I think if we get it started right off with being in the front with them, even if we invite them, ‘Hey, sing along with us,’ I think it’s just going to make it a better show,” Woodiel adds. “Maybe we get Lee (Cox) to put that in the opening remarks that this is a different one. Be part of the family. Join in.”

Cox says she believes this show pays homage to affirming the people we hold near and dear, loves lost or found, redemption and commitment.

The show runs Friday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 9, and Wednesday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 16. All shows are at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday matinées at 2 p.m.

ALT will host a Patron Appreciation Party for this show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, with Christmas cookies, holiday punch and a special meet and greet with the cast before the show at 7:30 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey is hosting a sneak preview of the musical on Thursday, Dec. 6. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., and the curtains go up at 7:30 p.m. The price of tickets is $25 and includes complimentary appetizers and desserts. To reserve seating, call Rotarian Andy Bowen at (618) 541-6258. Tickets will also be available at the door. The event is a fundraiser for Alton-Godfrey Rotary and Alton Little Theater.

Season ticket holders wishing to change their performance attendance to Dec. 15 simply need to call the reservation line at (618) 462-6562. Gift certificates and tickets for all the 2019 Extra EXTRA Entertainment events are on sale at the Showplace. For tickets, call (618) 462-3205.

