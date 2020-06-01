SIU dental team ensures patients get emergency care

× Expand (From left) Dr. Taylor Reeves meets with patient Brenda Fick. Also offering care is Dr. Sable Muntean.

Among the medical professionals bravely serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic are five dentists who have kept the SIU School of Dental Medicine’s clinic open for dental patients in need of emergency treatment.

Three residents in the dental school’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry program have worked in rotating shifts throughout the pandemic to ensure the school's clinic continued to provide excellent care to its patients. They include Drs. James Cahill, Taylor Reeves and Lucas Winebaugh. Two fellows in the Fellowship in Implant Dentistry program have also provided care, including Drs. Katie Hanser and Sable Muntean.

“It is important that we remain open during this time to not only care for our patients, but also to treat any issue as soon as we can to help prevent the patient from having to seek care at the local hospital emergency rooms,” said Chair of the SDM Department of Graduate Education and Director of Implant Dentistry Dr. Robert Blackwell, who worked with Dr. Gary Fischer, director of Advanced Education in General Dentistry; and Dr. Kathy Shafer, assistant dean for clinical affairs, to oversee the fellows and residents.

To ensure the safety of the residents, fellows, staff and patients, patients are screened over the phone and when they arrive for their appointment to identify any possible COVID-19 symptoms. The residents and fellows are equipped with advanced personal protective equipment to combat the spread of germs while providing patient care.

“We are continually updating clinical policies and personal protective equipment requirements as new research and recommendations emerge, so that residents, staff and patients can all feel safe when they enter our clinic,” Hanser said.

Teamwork among the residents and fellows in scheduling and evaluating patients is critically important during a time when the clinic, usually run by hundreds of dental students and staff, has been limited to these five dentists.

“The other residents and I are constantly in communication to gauge how we can help patients as efficiently as possible, while keeping them and ourselves safe,” Muntean said.

None of the residents and fellows likely expected to be doing this type of dental care when they made the decision to become dentists. But, through their work to provide patients with access to needed dental care while alleviating the number of patients in emergency rooms, the teammates are fulfilling their oath as dental professionals.

“As dentists, we have committed to a career of providing quality dental healthcare to our patients. That commitment is unconditional of a pandemic,” Hanser said.

“This will definitely be something I will never forget and will change dentistry for years to come," Muntean added. "There is a new normal we will not only have to find, but also adjust to. I look forward to contributing to its outcome.”

