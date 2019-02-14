SIU trustees approve fee changes

× Expand SIUE entry sign

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved fee-related changes for the Edwardsville campus for the fall and spring terms of the 2019-20 academic year. The changes made during the board’s meeting on the Edwardsville campus involved raising the general student fee by 2.9 percent.

Instituted during the 2018-19 fiscal year, the consolidated fee charges a consistent amount per credit hour for undergraduate, graduate and professional students whether enrolled in on-campus, off-campus, online or hybrid courses. Effective fall 2019, the fee will be $103.20 per credit hour, representing an increase of $2.90 (2.9 percent) over the $100.30 fee hour from the previous year.

Programmatic increases will affect facilities, Information Technology Services, the Morris University Center, Student Success Center, student government, Counseling and Health Services, Career Development Center and Intercollegiate Athletics.

The facilities increase will address updating campus buildings and infrastructure, as seven major campus buildings constructed between 1965-79 are in need of internal systems updates. Renovating classrooms and offices will be among the projects.

The Information Technology Services increase allows the university to continually expand and enhance computing resources and the campus network infrastructure to satisfy the increasing demand, as well as maintain and support services for faculty, staff and students.

The increase for the Morris University Center will support several required food service updates during the upcoming years and support small renovation projects.

The Student Success Center increase will provide additional funds to support student demand for services and increased debt service.

Increases in student government, Counseling and Health Services, and the Career Development Center will support programs and positions to better serve SIUE students. The Intercollegiate Athletics increase supports the annual operating expenses associated with SIUE’s evolution as an NCAA Division I program.

A course specific fee was increased in the School of Nursing, while another was eliminated in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. A $20 increase (6.25 percent) to $340 per nursing clinical class will be effective fall 2019. The additional revenue will cover increased expenses in mandated state and federal accreditation, licensure and testing requirements for nursing.

The $650 fee for the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior class Instructional Leadership and Supervision: Theory and Research (EDAD 525a) is being eliminated. The fee was established to meet training required by the Illinois State Board of Education, but was discontinued effective Dec. 31, 2018.

University Housing rates were approved to increase 2 percent in many rate categories, effective May 2019, and will offset inflationary cost increases projected at 2-3 percent, fund debt service payments and maintain adequate fund balances in housing operations. The Deluxe Private room rate decreased 39 percent from $6,170 to $3,775 per semester in the residence halls.

University Housing also established a Deluxe Suite rate, which is in an updated wing in Woodland Hall. The Deluxe Suite bedroom will feature new flooring and furniture, including a full-size bed and lounge chair. Deluxe Single Bedrooms will have to share a bathroom with only one other individual.

Dining Services froze the meal plan charges for residents living in residence halls on the mandatory meal plan. The revenue covers labor and food expenses.

Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.

Trustees approve building renovations

Trustees approved SIUE to renovate an aspect of its Student Success Center and the Morris University Center Starbucks.

The Student Success Center’s $525,000 renovation includes expanding the Office for Accessible Campus Community and Equitable Student Support, formerly known as Disability Support Services. ACCESS needs to accommodate more than 700 students requiring assistance for testing services, and relocate its smart seminar room and computer lab space. The expansion includes addition of a conference room, increasing the number of testing stations from 10 to 23, including three isolated, quiet testing rooms, and installing new audio-visual equipment for the conference room and for monitoring the testing area. The renovation will be funded by the SSC Repair and Replacement Reserve fund.

For the Morris University Center , the board approved $583,000 to renovate the Starbucks location. The university’s contractual agreement with Starbucks requires a refurbishing every 7-10 years. The remodeling will include refreshing existing finishes such as new floors, walls, ceiling and lighting, as well as the serving line, customer seating and food preparation equipment. The MUC Repair and Replacement Reserve fund will support the project. Award of contracts will require further board consideration.

The board also awarded a three-year, $600,000 cleaning contract to Top Job Cleaning Service of Ballwin, Mo. The university retains a cleaning service for the Cougar Village Housing Apartments to prepare student apartments for occupancy, as full cleaning is required whenever students move out. The services will be funded through University Housing Operating funds.

