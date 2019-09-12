SIU trustees approve greenhouse expansion, transportation contracts

× Expand SIUE entry sign

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the budget for the greenhouse renovation and expansion, and contracts for bus transportation services on the SIUE campus.

The board approved a $2,550,856 budget for the SIUE Greenhouse renovation and expansion, which will include adding a 1,500-square-foot wing, plus a new 600-square-foot head house that serves as a workspace and control center. The Capital Development Board is funding the project, with SIUE contributing $512,022 through private donations and university reserves. The improvements will complete the science complex renovations.

The board also approved $3.5 million in contracts with four bus companies to provide transportation needs for the SIUE campus. The vendors are Vandalia Bus Line of Caseyville, Chancer LLC of Moweaqua, North America Central School Bus of Joliet, and First Student Inc. of Glen Carbon. The initial contracts are effective Oct. 1 through June 30, 2020, and can be renewed for up to nine consecutive one-year periods dependent upon satisfactory service, continued need, favorable market conditions and availability of appropriate funds.

The board also approved naming rights for the SIUE School of Engineering’s Enterprise Holdings Foundation Atrium. The board recognized Enterprise Holdings Foundation’s gift of $1.5 million to support maintenance and upgrading of the atrium, including infrastructure, computing and communications equipment and services, furniture and signage.

The board approved two appointments at the School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Saulius Drukteinis is the new associate dean for academic affairs, and Dr. Kathy Shafer is the new assistant dean for clinical affairs. Both assumed their responsibilities in July 2019.

In a staff appointment, the board approved Tim Hall as SIUE’s director of athletics. Hall stepped into that role in mid-August.

