SIU trustees approve two deans

Hughes and Luer

During its regularly scheduled meeting on the Springfield campus, the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved Mark Luer as dean of the SIUE School of Pharmacy and Robin Hughes as dean of the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior.

Luer steps into the role after serving as interim dean since July 2018. A longtime contributor to the pharmacy school’s success, he is highly regarded as a collaborative and inclusive leader who is strongly committed to the school’s advancement.

Under Luer’s leadership, the school has continued to produce pharmacy candidates who are among the nation’s best in board pass rates and assessments, ranking No. 1 among the eight programs in Illinois and Missouri for first-attempt North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination board pass rates. Among the school’s other major accomplishments have been advancements in the areas of diversity and inclusion.

Hughes will assume her new role at SIUE on Aug. 1. She arrives on campus after serving as professor of higher education and student affairs, and professor of urban education at Indiana University School of Education in Indianapolis. Hughes was appointed as senior adviser to the chancellor of Indiana University, Purdue University, Indianapolis and vice president of IU for Race and Accountability in Campus Programs in August 2018.

Hughes brings to SIUE her scholarly expertise in African American students and faculty experiences, African American students’ educational success, critical race theory and educational and social settings, and student-athletes and supports, specifically identity, experience and history.

