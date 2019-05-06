SIUE’s Abigayle Orndorff earns James R. Anderson scholarship

SIUE logo

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Woodland Hall resident Abigayle Orndorff has received the 2019-20 James R. Anderson Housing Scholarship. The Flanagan native is a freshman studying nursing.

The James R. Anderson Housing Scholarship is presented annually to an academically motivated student who has a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, and demonstrated civic leadership in community service and housing activities.

Orndorff is described as an exemplary student who is highly successful in her academic pursuits, and makes a positive impact in and out of the classroom. She is a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, the Student Nurses Association and University Band.

The James R. Anderson Housing Scholarship was created in memory of Anderson, a former associate director of SIUE University Housing. Recipients are granted $1,000 per semester.

“We’re pleased to honor Jim with the presentation of this award,” University Housing Director Michael Schultz said. “He not only believed in the value of education in and out of the classroom, but also family, community involvement and service.”

For more information regarding the James R. Anderson Housing Scholarship, contact Schultz at mschult@siue.edu or (618) 650-4628.