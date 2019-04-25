SIUE’s Beth Garcia receives prestigious Boren Scholarship

Garcia

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Beth Garcia of Mascoutah has been awarded a Boren Scholarship to study at Korea University in Seoul, South Korea, from August 2019 through June 2020. A senior majoring in international studies and English, Garcia will study Korean language and culture.

The prestigious scholarships are provided by the U.S. National Security Education Program to provide funding for undergraduate students to study less commonly taught languages in world regions critical to U.S. interests.

Boren scholars represent a pool of individuals who wish to work in the federal national security arena and commit to working in the federal government for at least one year after graduation in exchange for funding. The competitive process includes essays that explain the significance of the proposed language study to U.S. national security, and how the study enables the candidate to fulfill the federal service requirement.

Garcia applied for the scholarship because it offered significant financial support with preference given to longer programs and the study of languages critical to national security.

“The Boren Scholarship service requirement is also a great way to gain real world experience with the potential to find a lifelong career,” Garcia said.

After graduation, Garcia plans to enter graduate school to study language translation. Her career goal is to work as a translator for the U.S. government.

“Beth was highly motivated to apply for this award,” said Mary Weishaar, SIUE executive director of international affairs. “Although she had not studied Korean before, she based her essays on her study of Mandarin at SIUE, her interest in Korean language and culture, and her keen desire to serve as a translator.”

The SIUE Office of International Affairs offers advice and support for SIUE students who wish to apply for scholarships. For more information, contact Kim Browning, study abroad adviser (Boren and Gilman scholarships), at kbrowni@siue.edu or (618) 650-2419, or Amy Nusser (Fulbright Awards) at anusser@siue.edu or (618) 650-3781.

