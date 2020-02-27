SIUE’s Gupchup named board chair for United Way

Gupchup

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Gireesh Gupchup, director for university-community initiatives and professor of pharmacy, has been named 2020 auxiliary board chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. He succeeds Jay Korte, director of client relations at The Korte Company, who has held the chair position since 2018.

“As a longtime supporter of United Way, I understand what an important and critical role United Way plays in keeping our neighbors and our community strong, healthy and thriving,” Gupchup said. “It’s an honor to serve as board chair and work with other board members, volunteers and United Way staff to continue United Way’s mission of helping local people live their best possible lives.”

In his previous role as dean of SIUE’s School of Pharmacy, Gupchup developed new residency, specialization and certificate programs, as well as collaborations with universities in India and Venezuela. In 2017, he received the Outstanding Dean Award from the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists.

In addition to his role as board chair for the Southwest Illinois Division, Gupchup also serves on the board of directors for United Way of Greater St. Louis. His other leadership roles include secretary of the Board of the Hospice of Southern Illinois and president-elect of the Land of Goshen Rotary Club, as well as serving on the board of directors of Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois’ military affairs committee.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division, which serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, also welcomed the following as new board members: Paul Abert of Town & Country Bank; Joann Barton of Busey Bank; Don DeGonia of Plumbers & Gasfitters 360; Lisa Fowler of First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust; Brittany Johnson of the Edwardsville Intelligencer; Jennifer Kahl of Machinists Union 660; Alan Meyer of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; Kent Scheffel of Lewis & Clark Community College; Amber Scott of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; and Bob Wills of 100 Black Men.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter