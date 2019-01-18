SIUE’s iCARE program is Arcus Award finalist

Gable

The St. Louis Regional Chamber announced that Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s iCARE program is a finalist in the sixth annual Arcus AwardsAmeren Corporate Citizenship Award category. The award is for enhancing the quality of life and making positive changes that have an impact on St. Louisans across the social, cultural and economic spectrum through philanthropic giving, community involvement by employees, and/or partnerships with state and local governments.

iCARE is a multi-tiered collaboration among the SIUE Schools of Pharmacy and Nursing, and Counseling Services through a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. iCARE focuses on mental health wellness and suicide prevention. For more information on iCARE, contact Kelly Gable, associate professor of pharmacy practice, at kgable@siue.edu; or Lisa Thompson-Gibson, counselor and suicide prevention project coordinator, at lithomp@siue.edu.

“Being an Arcus Award finalist is incredibly exciting and gives us a powerful platform to continue to raise awareness surrounding suicide prevention,” Gable said. “During the past three years, it has been phenomenal to see the student interest and investment in iCARE. It is truly a gift to see students promoting mental health wellness among each other.

“We all have the ability to learn how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and help a person in crisis. We want to encourage people to learn more about mental health wellness. Don’t be afraid to ask the difficult questions about suicide to make sure that our friends, colleagues, neighbors and loved ones are OK. We all have the power to save a life, and that is truly what this program is all about.”

The other competitors in the category include Leidos, Scott Credit Union, Sinquefield Charitable Foundation, and The Boeing Co.

The awards celebrate extraordinary achievements of private businesses, governmental organizations, innovators and nonprofits that are making St. Louis a better place to live, work and invest. Finalists are nominated by the community, and winners are chosen by a panel of chamber member volunteers.

The winners will be announced from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch.

