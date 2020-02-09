SIUE’s Successful Communities Collaborative making connections

SIUE logo

Leaders of SIUE’s Successful Communities Collaborative met with the OneSTL group at Old Bakery Beer Company last month, welcoming community members to join them in highlighting municipal projects underway in partnership with students and faculty at SIUE.

The purpose of OneSTL is to encourage, support, and promote sustainable development throughout the region. It calls these events Sustainability Labs and hosted meetings in Alton, St. Louis, and St. Peters, Mo., on the same day.

SIUE’s Successful Communities Collaborative aims to connect classroom experiences with real-world sustainability projects in areas far beyond.

“We are in the beginning stages of what we expect to be a thriving partnership between SIUE and Madison County,” Brandon Banks of Madison County Planning and Development said. “Students can do real work and gain real-life experiences while becoming responsible stewards for our communities. It’s an incredible program.”

SIUE Associate Professor Connie Frey-Spurlock represented the Successful Communities Collaborative.

“This is a creative way for students to learn,” she said.

As a sociologist, Frey-Spurlock said she wants to “create a political education while filling a need.” Her presentation described the program as an EPIC (Educational Partnerships Innovative Communities) model.

Projects have included partnerships with the municipalities of Godfrey and Highland on issues such as recycling and opioid abuse awareness and prevention utilizing SIUE’s public health and nursing programs.

Last year in Alton, research and development efforts included testing bike paths, looking at innovative street design options, and considering ideas to improve stormwater management and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance for curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

Students worked with the city planning commission, city officials, engineers and the Public Works Department to create comprehensive plans for implementation of these projects when funding becomes available.

The Successful Communities Collaborative also started a project with the city of Edwardsville called Earth Edwardsville, which plans to combine the efforts of several disciplines including construction management, geography, environmental sciences, computer sciences, mass communications, philosophy, and sociology.

Faculty and students will work with city officials and community stakeholders to provide data and analysis, as well as possible research and development options for future projects such as a parking garage, green spaces, and an ice rink.

Other ongoing projects include building a Tiny Children’s Garden and Free Children’s Library in Washington Park, a project Frey Spurlock said has “engaged the community in ways I didn’t expect.”

Despite challenges, the projects have begun to benefit communities and students through internship and employment opportunities.

“They also are providing data and research that can be utilized by the project partners,” Frey Spurlock said.

