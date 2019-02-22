SIUE’s The Alestle earns recognition at media convention

× Expand (From left) JoAnn Weaver, Bridget Christner, Kait Baker, Tammy Merrett and Miranda Lintzenich hold The Alestle staff’s collective IPCA awards.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s student newspaper, The Alestle, won 14 awards at the Illinois College Press Association’s Convention on Feb. 16 in Chicago.

The awards spanned a range of categories, including in-depth reporting, design, multimedia, special supplements, photography, sports writing and headline writing.

“Earning awards in this broad range of categories is a testament to the overall excellence of The Alestle staff,” Alestle Program Director Tammy Merrett said.

Awards included:

In-depth reporting: Second place among non-dailies with a campus population over 4,000 division

Special supplement: Second place in the open division which includes all schools, regardless of size

Feature design: Editor-in-chief Miranda Lintzenich achieved second place

Headline writing: Reporter Darian Stevenson won first place for the large school, non-daily division

Sports photography: Former photo editor Allison Gregory earned second and third place

General news photography: Gregory won second place

Sports game story: Former sports editor Trent Stuart earned third place, and an honorable mention in the sports page design category

Feature page design: Lintzenich and graphics manager JoAnn Weaver shared third place

Feature photo: Photo editor Bre Booker won third place in the large school, non-daily division

Sports feature: Reporter Maddi Lammert earned an honorable mention

Multimedia: Alestle contributor Bobby Krug was recognized with two honorable mentions

The Alestle competed with 33 Illinois colleges and universities in 15 open categories. Additionally, the publication competed in 18 categories against 10 non-daily student newspapers on campuses with more than 4,000 students, including Columbia College in Chicago, Loyola University of Chicago, University of Illinois Springfield, DePaul University and others.

Almost 1,200 entries in the competition were judged for excellence by working journalists across the country.

