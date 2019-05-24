SIUE’s The Alestle wins top American Scholastic Press Association awards

Merrett

The Alestle, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s student newspaper, received a first place with special merit award in the annual honors by the American Scholastic Press Association (ASPA).

Former Editor-In-Chief Ryan Bieri and former Sports Editor Hannah Miller were also acknowledged with Outstanding Reporting for the story “University College Republicans Settle Lawsuit.”

Work was from the 2017-18 academic year. Publications that receive first place with special merit awards score more than 950 points out of a maximum 1,000 points, and in the reviewer’s opinion, are outstanding overall examples of scholastic publications in format, content and presentation. The Alestle scored 955 points.

“In the current climate of negative attitudes about media, it is reaffirming to see the students continue to earn such a distinction,” Student Publications Program Director Tammy Merrett said. “The Alestle staff has a lot of be proud of.”

The ASPA’s annual review and contest for scholastic newspapers, yearbooks and magazines compares student publications from colleges, universities and high schools around the nation. Judges base their scores on page design, story layout, graphics, headlining, style, advertising and photography, content, creativity, and editing.

The Alestle competed nationally against many four-year school newspapers. Only four other universities were winners in the same category, including The Flyer at Lewis University and The Torch at St. John’s University.

Points are allocated in the various competition categories based on judges’ assessments. The Alestle scored highest in its general plan and page design. Other high scores included content coverage, as well as art, advertising and illustrations.

The judges’ comments about Bieri and his staff in the letter from ASPA were positive: “You have an excellent school newspaper, which shows the creativity and journalistic knowledge of your editors, reporters, writers, photographers, layout/graphics designers and advisor.”

SIUE’s student newspaper regularly wins awards in the annual Associated Collegiate Press Best of Show Awards and the annual Illinois College Press Association Awards. It has also won awards or selected as a finalist in competitions by College Media Business and Advertising Managers, and College Media Association’s Pinnacle Awards.

For more information about The Alestle, contact Merrett at 618-650-3597.

