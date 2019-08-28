SIUE adds former prosecutor to Office of Educational Outreach

Kilgore

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has named Kimberly Kilgore as manager of federal, state and licensure compliance in the Office of Educational Outreach. She assumed her new duties on Aug. 5.

Kilgore is responsible for ensuring the university’s compliance with existing and emerging state and federal authorization mandates, as well as regulations regarding professional licensure.

“Development of this position demonstrates SIUE’s continued commitment to being a student-centered educational community,” said Mary Ettling, interim director of the Office of Educational Outreach. “With dedicated personnel to lead compliance efforts, SIUE is positioned to further the university’s objective of communicating, expanding and integrating knowledge by demonstrating continuous improvement, serving both distance and on-campus students today and in the future.”

Prior to joining SIUE, Kilgore served as an assistant prosecuting attorney and trial team leader at the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for more than 18 years.

“Her communication, leadership, research skills and legal background make her an ideal candidate to serve in this position,” Ettling said.

Kilgore said she’s enthusiastic about working closely with faculty, staff, and all stakeholders to best serve students and provide counsel in areas such as online course development, internships and externships outside the state of Illinois, regulations related to marketing of online courses and programs, and regulations related to professional licensure.

“I love the energy of being on a campus, the kindness that exudes from everyone I’ve contacted on campus, and the deep commitment to education I have observed,” Kilgore said.

Kilgore’s additional experience includes clerking for judge Gary M. Gaertner at the Missouri Court of Appeals and adjunct teaching of criminal law and procedure at Maryville University.

Kilgore earned a bachelor’s in economics with a minor in public law at Missouri State University and achieved a law degree at Saint Louis University.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter