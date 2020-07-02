SIUE administrators personally deliver diplomas

× Expand SIUE administrators personally delivered diplomas to students whose names were inadvertently not displayed on the screen during the May 2020 Virtual Commencement ceremonies.

Despite people’s best efforts, sometimes mistakes happen. Unfortunately, that was the case when the names of approximately 70 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduates were inadvertently left out of the May 2020 Virtual Commencement ceremony.

Understanding the disappointment those students felt, SIUE administrators took it upon themselves to divide and conquer, traveling across Illinois and Missouri dressed in full regalia to personally deliver those students’ diplomas throughout the week of June 22.

“Commencement is such an important ritual to celebrate students’ achievements and mark their transition to their next stage in life,” SIUE Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb said. “It was disappointing for students, their families, friends and our university community to know that commencement could not happen in person in May. When we had the error with the virtual commencement, our leadership team knew that we needed to make sure that our students could see that we recognize the importance of the moment. I am always touched by commencement, and this year, it was even more important to make sure that students’ hard work, perseverance and resilience could be celebrated. I am hopeful we were able to help.”

Following the virtual ceremony in May, Cobb immediately expressed a heartfelt apology via video to the affected students, and their graduation fees were refunded. Then, SIUE leaders began planning for the students’ diplomas to be personally delivered.

From the playing of pomp and circumstance, to vibrant graduation signs and congratulatory parades, the graduates and their families made the visits extremely special.

“A non-traditional student who had been pursuing his degree since the 1980s had his mother, sisters, wife and children lined up for the diploma picture as I arrived,” Chancellor Randy Pembrook recalled. “It was a beautiful setting. Everyone was so happy and proud.”

“These trips reminded me of why we do what we do, even under extraordinary circumstances,” he added.

“Commencement is an important rite of passage, so we were thrilled to celebrate with some graduates,” Vice Chancellor for Advancement Rachel Stack said. “The students I visited were appreciative that we took the time to deliver their diplomas in person.”

“I met one of the students at the red ‘e’ on campus and took photos,” Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker added. “Her mom and dad drove from their hometown to be there. They brought her a cap and gown, and mom had decorated the top of the cap with “’Isolation Graduation SIUE 2020.’”

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple drove more than 700 miles around the state to deliver diplomas. Frequent stops for caffeine helped on his travels, but what really energized the leader were the stories he heard from the graduates and the smiles they displayed upon his arrival.

“My first delivery was to Jacob in Hebron, four miles from the Wisconsin border,” Waple said. “He told me that his father graduated from the SIU School of Dental Medicine. On my second delivery in Hoffman Estates, the student, Brett, looked familiar. He told me he was a LeaderShape participant, and that he’s returning to SIUE this fall to pursue a master’s.”

“I then went to Carol Stream to greet Nathan, who played soccer for SIUE,” he said. “His parents were completely decked out in SIUE gear and the backyard was decorated with SIUE swag. Finally, I made my way to Katie’s house in Lansing. Her parents were extremely proud of her. We took many pictures. They made signs, and neighbors drove by and honked in celebration.”