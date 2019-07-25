SIUE alumna Ronda Sauget named among journal’s Most Influential Business Women

Sauget

A fierce commitment to lifelong learning, a strategic management approach and a strong passion for seeking opportunities for intellectual engagement are just a few of the attributes that have helped Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Ronda Sauget achieve significant professional success.

Sauget, executive director and CEO of the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, is among 25 regional influencers named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s Most Influential Business Women Class of 2019. The elite group of honorees was identified from a competitive pool of 240 nominations spanning diverse industries, nonprofits and communities.

“I am honored and humbled by this wonderful recognition,” Sauget said. “I thank the many people who nominated me for this impressive award for their work and faith in the combined regional initiatives we are completing as a team. This shared recognition belongs to all who work incredibly hard to make Southwestern Illinois such a great place to live, work and raise our families. It is truly a pleasure to build positive awareness of our region.”

In her role as executive director and CEO of the Leadership Council SWIL, Sauget is responsible for identifying and mobilizing leaders in business, industry, labor, education and government, and building effective partnerships to address regional economic development issues, often playing a leadership role in advancing those initiatives that top the Leadership Council’s priority list.

“The mission of the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is to “unite the region for growth” in a professional, integrity-driven manner across all communities,” Sauget explained. “We strive to bring diverse groups of people and businesses together for the mutually beneficial enhancement of regional economic and workforce development activities.”

Sauget’s strategic management and competitive intelligence activities are grounded in a substantial foundation of higher education. Sauget earned both a bachelor’s and master’s in business administration from SIUE in 1993 and 1998, respectively.

“After evaluating higher education options, SIUE was the at the top of my list,” Sauget said. “The educational programs, accreditation status and experienced faculty were attractive. My grounded scholarly foundation combined with engaged practical experience have enabled me to address corporate crisis situations with successful competitive positioning strategies for domestic and international companies, institutions and governmental organizations.”

Sauget emulates the advice she shares with aspiring female leaders: “Let the work you do speak for you.” Her primary tips for leading a high-achieving, fulfilling life and career include:

Learn from success, and also challenges and how to overcome them

Develop a professional network with leaders from whom you can learn and turn to for honest advice

Surround yourself with trustworthy, integrity-driven people who motivate and inspire you

Strive to be an innovative, forward thinker every day

Seek intellectual engagement to expand cultural and personal enrichment

The BizJournal will recognize its Most Influential Business Women Class of 2019 in an exclusive section on Friday, Aug. 9. A luncheon will be held that same day for the honorees at America’s Center in St. Louis.

