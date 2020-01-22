SIUE alumna to serve as Granite City’s superintendent

COREY WALLIS PHOTOGRAPHY Cann

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna and instructor Stephanie Cann has been appointed to become superintendent of the Granite City School District for the 2020-2021 school year.

Cann received her superintendent certification from SIUE in 2017 and is working toward earning a doctor of education in curriculum and instruction at McKendree University.

Cann assumes her new position in July with more than 20 years of experience serving as a teacher and administrator in Illinois. She began her career in education as a high school teacher and department chair in the Roxana School District, where she later went on to serve as assistant principal. Before earning her superintendent certification, she was the principal of Wolf Ridge Elementary and Junior High in Bunker Hill.

“Educators come in all forms and abilities, and I quickly realized that teaching at each grade level requires its own set of special instructional and social skills,” Cann said. “My appreciation for the educational process and my realization as to its importance in child and citizen development led me to desire to make an even greater impact.”

Cann continues to work toward this goal by working as an instructor and supervisor in SIUE’s Department of Teaching and Learning. During the past year, she has worked directly with both elementary and secondary teacher candidates in their field placements.

“We’re grateful to Dr. Cann for the year she has devoted to educating future teachers at SIUE,” said Paul Rose, associate dean of the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. “While she will be missed, it’s gratifying to applaud an alumna who is advancing her career and making a difference in the region. Dr. Cann joins a distinguished group of superintendents throughout the Metro East who are proud alumni of SIUE’s educational administration program.”

Cann thanks SIUE’s Department of Educational Leadership, claiming the faculty played an integral role in her ability to finish her certification for superintendency in Illinois by encouraging her to ask “real world” questions and actively engage in relevant district dilemmas and progress.

“I often feel as though I have grown educationally right along with SIUE,” Cann added . “Watching the campus, students and programs grow from my first experience at SIUE in 1983 until currently as an educator, accurately puts in perspective my career growth. My memories here hold a large and special place in my heart.”

As superintendent, Cann will act as the face and steward of the Granite City School District. Her responsibilities include ensuring that all students and staff are safe, maintaining a healthy district budget, ensuring that approved curriculum meets district, state and national standards, and building and maintaining relationships with community members. Additionally, Cann will work to write and revise district policies and lobby on behalf of the district regarding relevant key political issues.

“Looking forward in this new role, I am extremely motivated to put my experience, education and passion for children into actions that will lead the Granite City School District into an exciting future,” Cann said.

