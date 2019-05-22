SIUE alumnus Dr. Dennis Savoca is commencement speaker for School of Dental Medicine

Savoca

Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine emeritus faculty and SIUE alumnus Dr. Dennis “Denny” Savoca will address 58 dental students receiving their doctor of dental medicine degrees at the school’s commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in the SIUE Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom.

In 1976, the school hired Savoca as an assistant professor in the Department of Restorative Dentistry. While serving as a faculty member at the school, Savoca also earned a master’s in educational administration from SIUE.

Savoca later served the school as section head of operative dentistry and assistant dean for clinical affairs, before retiring in 2006 as an associate professor and associate dean for clinical affairs. In his retirement, he continued to serve the school as a part-time faculty member for a number of years. He continues to serve as a member of the dean’s advisory board.

Savoca began his career at the Ohio State University College of Dentistry, earning a DDS in 1969. Shortly thereafter, he joined the U.S. Army as a captain in the Dental Corps and was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., for two years.

After serving his country, Savoca joined a group dental practice in Cincinnati and subsequently started a solo private practice in Edgerton, Ohio, before arriving at the SIUE dental school.

Savoca continues to enjoy an active membership in the American Dental Association, the Illinois State Dental Society and the Madison District Dental Society. He continues to serve the local chapter of the national dental fraternity Omicron Kappa Upsilon, Nu Xi Chapter.

A reception for students, faculty and family members will follow in the Goshen Lounge.

The commencement ceremony can be viewed live on siue.edu/tv.

