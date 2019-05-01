SIUE and Rend Lake College combine for accelerated bachelor of nursing

Bernaix

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing and Rend Lake College have agreed to offer an accelerated path to a bachelor’s in nursing that would allow students to complete their general education courses at Rend Lake, earning an associate’s in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

Students can take classes at Rend Lake for three years and begin a job in their profession, while working online to obtain their bachelor’s degree from SIUE.

“Our agreement with SIUE allows students to complete their general education courses at Rend Lake College, earning an associate’s degree in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate courses online with SIUE in as little as one year,” Rend Lake College Associate Vice President of Career and Technical Education and Student Support Kim Wilkerson said. “Since SIUE offers an online program, our graduates can stay in our local area and begin their careers while continuing their education. While this program is demanding, it is a great option for our students and very affordable.”

“The partnership between RLC and the SIUE School of Nursing demonstrates a mutual commitment of offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education to students who want to become nurses and advance within their profession,” said Laura Bernaix, dean of the SIUE nursing school. “This partnership will undoubtedly contribute toward ensuring a robust nursing workforce in southern Illinois.”

In addition to the BSN completion program through this agreement, SIUE has offered to provide professional development for Rend Lake’s faculty, as well as planning for a healthcare and nursing administration track, and a nurse educator track for students interested in continuing their education for a master’s in nursing. This will assist colleges in the region with securing qualified nursing faculty.

For more information, call Rend Lake at (618) 437-5321 or rlc.edu/nursing or visit siue.edu/nursing/academic-programs.

