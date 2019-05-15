SIUE announces spring graduates

× Expand graduation stock photo

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2019 spring commencement exercises for 2,601 eligible graduates on May 10-11 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students from the Schools of Business; and Nursing and the Graduate School on May 10.

Ceremonies were held May 11 for graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Engineering; Pharmacy; and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)

** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)

*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)

+ Honors Scholars

Graduates list

