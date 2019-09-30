SIUE anthropology degree is among nation’s most affordable

× Expand Julie Zimmermann (left), professor and chair of the SIUE Department of Anthropology, works with her students in the field.

According to AffordableSchools.net, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is among the top five most affordable bachelor’s in anthropology degree programs nationally. The methodology considered average cost of attendance and student-to-faculty ratio.

The College of Arts and Sciences houses the Department of Anthropology. AffordableSchools.net states, “One of the best places to learn about anthropology for undergraduates is SIUE. It offers both the affordable bachelor of arts and the bachelor of science in the field, as both are well-rounded programs that incorporate classroom learning from practicing professionals, field experience and even international experiences. Students won’t spend all their time in the classroom. The department believes that learning in the field and in the lab is the best way for students to truly understand anthropology. SIUE offers students the chance to complete internships, work in the school’s Ethnology Museum Laboratory, work on community projects, utilize the SIUE anthropology lab, and participate in local field schools.”

Julie Zimmermann, professor and chair of the Department of Anthropology, notes the recognition is not simply about being affordable.

“As AffordableSchools states, SIUE Anthropology is one of the ‘best’ places for undergraduates to learn anthropology,” she said. “That is because we give our undergraduates individualized attention and opportunities typically reserved for graduate students in larger programs. As I always say, if you want to read about anthropology, go to one of those other schools. If you want to do anthropology, come to SIUE.”

AffordableSchools.net promotes the power that a professional has with a bachelor’s in anthropology degree. These professionals have an education that revolves around human civilization and the massive development the species has made, spanning language, religion, culture, and continents. They are also prepared to take on a research project, teach the field or otherwise expand the public’s mind about what is thought to be known about human existence.

AffordableSchools.net’s ranking focuses on affordable schools, which is why a points-ranking methodology was enacted. Prior to ranking schools in different categories, schools were chosen for the base list by visiting the College Navigator database that can be found on the National Center for Education Statistics website. Once the base list of schools was identified, each school was researched carefully for curriculum options, program requirements and more.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter