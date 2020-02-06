SIUE celebrates School Counselor Week

× Expand SIUE Admissions representatives visit Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto withRegiere Lovett (SIUE), Registrar Trisha Diveley, school psychologist Julie Baker, school counselors Emily Kisro and Anita Steinman, social worker Katie Wooldridge, Principal Justin Newell, and SIUE’s Rachel McClery and Jennifer Harbaugh.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Admissions is celebrating School Counselor Week this week by bringing treats and posters to regional schools and their counselors. The American School Counselor Association annually sponsors the event each February.

“SIUE is actively recognizing the significant role that school counselors play in our recruitment of new students and how valuable those counselors are to our office,” said Todd Burrell, SIUE director of undergraduate admissions. “While we won’t be able to reach out to all school counselors, we truly appreciate each one’s efforts to support students considering SIUE for their collegiate home.”

Burrell pointed out school counselors have always been considered most influential as students consider institutions and are valuable to students transitioning to post-secondary institutions.

“The important work and relationships school counselors make with not only their students, but also the universities, allow for many opportunities for those students,” Burrell said. “They are an essential part of why students select certain institutions and are therefore major stakeholders in SIUE’s enrollment efforts.

“We are proud to celebrate the numerous school counselors, who help us recruit students who will shape a changing world.”

