SIUE Construction Leadership Institute announces 2019 graduates

× Expand (Front row, from left) Mitch Crews, Tommy Davis, Josh Mazander, Jeff Evans, Teresa Scannell, Kevin Nesselhauf, Christine Raffety, Howard Hayes and Justin Schaefer; (middle row) Grant Arle, Eric Tritsch, Sarah Becker, George Kloster, Johnathan Rodgers, James Beatty, Will Black, Alisa Lewis, Mark Walburg and Philip Ferrar; (back row) Spencer Litzau, Chris Keim, Joel Vidlak, Jordan Sanders, Kerry Lorts, Luke Weissler, Greg Jansen, Ryan Schroeder, Karl Beer, Joe Burns, Chris Poettker, Tom O’Hara, Mike Carlson, Josh Kreitler and Harry Dunsford.

The Construction Leadership Institute at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated 35 graduates on March 8 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration. Developed by the SIUE schools of Business and Engineering, the institute provides the knowledge, skills and strategies that individuals and companies need in today’s challenging construction industry.

Program co-directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering; and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business; oversaw the ceremony.

“The CLI program is designed to align with the leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” Gordon said. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership program to develop future building industry leaders.”

Institute alumni representing 16 years of the program and the Class of 2019 participated in the festivities. Class of 2019 graduates are:

Grant Arle — Drury Development Corp.

James Beatty — Alberici Constructors Inc.

Sarah Becker — L. Keeley Construction

Karl Beer — Jim Taylor Inc.

William Black — J.F. Electric

Joe Burns — Guarantee Electrical Co.

Michael Carlson — Plocher Construction

Mitch Crews — Drury Development Corp.

Tommy Davis — TD4 Electrical LLC

Harry Dunsford — Icon Mechanical

Jeff Evans — Donco

Philip Ferrar — Keystone Construction

Howard Hayes — Paric

Greg Jansen — Icon Mechanical

Chris Keim — Alberici Constructors, Inc.

George Kloster — L. Keeley Construction

Josh Kreitler — McCarthy Building Cos.

Alisa Lewis — McCarthy Building Cos.

Spencer Litzau — Alberici Constructors Inc.

Kerry Lorts — S.M. Wilson & Company

Josh Mazander — DMS Contracting Inc.

Kevin Nesselhauf — L. Keeley Construction

Kate Odle — Holland Construction Services

Tom O’Hara — Guarantee Electrical Co.

Chris Poettker — Poettker Construction

Christine Raffety — The Korte Co.

Johnathan Rodgers — Kwame Building Group

Jordan Sanders — S.M. Wilson & Company

Teresa Scannell — BJC Healthcare

Justin Schaefer — O’Shea Builders

Ryan Schroeder — Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Eric Tritsch — Contegra Construction

Joel Vidlak — Holland Construction Services

Mark Walburg — Raineri Construction

Luke Weissler — Husch Blackwell LLP

