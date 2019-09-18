SIUE earns sixth consecutive Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award

Brown

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has received the 2019 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. SIUE joins a select group of 35 institutions that have earned the distinction for six consecutive years.

As a recipient of the annual award, a national honor recognizing colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, SIUE will be featured along with 92 other recipients in the November edition of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” Publisher Lenore Pearlstein said. “We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across their campuses.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected SIUE based on its exemplary diversity and inclusion initiatives, and the ability to embrace a broad definition of diversity on campus, including gender, race, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities, members of the LGBT community and others.

“SIUE’s strong commitment to diverse programming, and our diversity and inclusion online learning community position SIUE as a model for the region,” said Venessa A. Brown, associate chancellor and chief diversity officer. “SIUE values and appreciates a diverse and inclusive campus community. We are intentional about discussing various issues in our state, region, nation and world that impact our campus culture.

Brown listed examples of upcoming diversity programs at SIUE:

Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15

Implicit Bias Series Part III - Who Am I in the Delivery of Services: Implicit Biases Inside and Outside the Classroom, Sept. 20

SIUE Diversity Day, Oct. 15, featuring author Howard J. Ross

Celebrating National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11

Inaugural Ed Roberts Champions of Accessibility Celebration Dinner, Oct. 24

United Nations Day, Oct. 24

Celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month, October

World AIDS Day, Dec. 1

For more information about the magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter