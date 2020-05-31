SIUE employees applauded for providing services amid COVID-19

× Expand Behind-the-scenes employees are maintaining SIUE operations and prepare for a seamless transition through the Restore Illinois phases and SIUE adjustments.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has undergone major operational changes as the institution has worked to ensure everyone’s health and safety amid challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the campus closed and downsized operations, individuals deemed essential to keep campus functioning have demonstrated their pride and devotion to the university through continued in-person supporting services work.

Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker offered a shout-out to his team of behind-the-scenes employees, applauding their efforts to ensure a seamless transition to on-campus offerings as restrictions slowly lift.

“Let’s remember Facilities Management (FM) staff who have remained active on campus to ensure that the university’s property is maintained and that essential operations including life, health, and safety considerations are addressed in our buildings and on our grounds,” Walker wrote in a university-wide email in early May.

“Our folks in Human Resources keep hiring, benefits and payroll moving, working to support ongoing staffing, benefits and employment processes,” he continued. “Teams of people in Financial Affairs are making sure that our finances are in order and essential purchases continue. While Parking Services and Mailing Services operations have slowed down, they are still busy at work with construction projects that protect the parking lots from decay, and sorting and processing daily mail. Let’s not overlook our Emergency Management and Safety staff who work closely with our Police Department, which works 24 hours daily to keep our campus safe and secure.”

“However, employees’ extraordinary efforts are not limited to the VCA area,” Walker emphasized. “This has been a massive team effort that includes employees in Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, the Office of the Chancellor and University Advancement who have also been busy behind the scenes keeping SIUE moving forward in spite of the pandemic.”

Seasoned employees serving in such crucial areas note challenges have led to the formation of new ideas, creative problem-solving, and increased teamwork as offices persevere and overcome.

“The last couple of months have been an eye-opening experience,” said Lavontas Hairston, a 20-year SIUE employee and assistant director of payroll, benefits and HRIS in the Human Resources Department. “During these challenging times, we’ve learned ways to continue to support students, faculty and staff in non-traditional ways by using technology. I am most pleased with my staff’s level of commitment and flexibility to accommodate the needs of others, while striving to provide the same level of customer service.”

“The challenges have been many, but nothing we couldn’t overcome,” added Director of Purchases Shelly Albert, now in her 34th year at SIUE. “The silver linings are the things we have learned, our accomplishments, our failures (that hopefully no one has noticed), and how we seem to appreciate each other more than ever. It may not always be sunshine and lollipops, but the bottom line is that SIUE is a great big family of which I am honored to be a member.”

“I’m most proud of the sergeants and officers who have and continue to put their personal and family’s well-being behind their duty and commitment to provide the safety needed during COVID-19,” said SIUE Police Captain Justin Lieberman, an 18-year employee. “Officers of all ranks are going above and beyond to make sure campus is safe, while maintaining a positive attitude, care and commitment toward the SIUE campus community.”

Choosing to focus on the bright side doesn’t diminish the magnitude of challenges arising with changes and requirements, including abiding by social distancing and personal protective equipment mandates, recentralizing duties to ensure all employees are paid on time, while simultaneously creating alternate work methods to meet employee needs, providing services to vendors and processing purchase requisitions. The list goes on.

Still, numerous dedicated employees are working hard, preparing for and dreaming of a future when campus resumes its vibrant, student-filled atmosphere.

“The students bring a certain energy to campus that is refreshing,” Hairston said. “SIUE’s campus is beautiful, and feels like a community within the city of Edwardsville.”

“I love the pride that employees and students take in SIUE,” Albert added. “If anyone had told the 19-year-old me that I would get to be part of the university’s astonishing growth and work with these people, I would never have believed them.”

“I’m fortunate to work with high-level professionals from all departments throughout campus, a student population that is vital to the success of the Police Department and safety of campus, highly trained and caring professional officers who I am fortunate to supervise, and a chief whose dedication to the campus and this department is beyond reproach,” Lieberman concluded.

Campus announcements and updates related to SIUE’s response and continuous adjustments amid COVID-19 and the roll-out of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan are available at siue.edu/coronavirus.

