SIUE Graduate School awards research grants

Weinberg

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School has awarded its spring 2020 Research Grants for Graduate Students to 44 students.

The awards, valued at up to $500 each, will support the research and creative activities of graduate students studying in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Engineering, Pharmacy, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

“SIUE graduate students engage in their profession through the creation and publication of original research and creative activities,” said Jerry Weinberg, associate provost for research and dean of the Graduate School. “Their projects have regional, national and international impact. The Research Grants for Graduate Students recognize the project’s potential contribution and provide the students with necessary resources to conduct the work.”

Faculty advisers oversee these students’ individual research or creative activity. The program’s primary purpose is to support the graduate students’ work, particularly as it relates to their thesis or final project.

See the spring 2020 RGGS projects at siue.edu/graduate-students/, which include topics such as:

Inflammatory Assessment of Electronic Cigarette Vapor on Human Oral Cancer Cells (Biology)

Large Wood Density, Distribution and Mobility in Upper Silver Creek (Environmental Science)

Employee Motivation and Equity Theory: Age Differences Across Organizations (Industrial/Organizational Psychology)

Instructors’ Perceived Role Teaching Student-Athletes Who Have Sustained a Concussion (Speech-Language Pathology)

Investigating the Role of Yeast Glycosylation on Membrane Protein Localization (Chemistry)

Death Anxiety, Art-making and the Facilitation of Death Discourse (Art Therapy Counseling)

