SIUE Graduate School establishes new endowment

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School has announced the Rosemarie Archangel, Ellen Sappington, and Stephen L. and Julia Y. Hansen Innovation and Excellence in Graduate Education Endowment for the benefit of the school.

The endowment was established through generous gifts from Drs. Rosemarie Archangel, emerita graduate dean and professor emerita of kinesiology and health education; Ellen Sappington, emerita associate professor of kinesiology and health education; Stephen L. Hansen, emeritus graduate dean and emeritus professor of historical studies; and Julie Y. Hansen, emerita associate professor of library and information services.

“The endowment’s purpose is to build on SIUE’s culture of scholarship and research by supporting innovative activities and progressive changes in existing and new graduate programs, as well as graduate faculty development related to the strengthening of graduate studies,” said Jerry Weinberg, associate provost for research and graduate school dean.

“This endowment represents venture capital to be invested in sustaining the continuing endeavors of SIUE’s community of scholars as they identify means of bringing to fruition ideas whose time has come,” Sappington said. “It provides a welcome and treasured opportunity to extend a professional lifetime of dedication to pursuing excellence in higher education.”

“The faculty are the heart of the university,” Steve Hansen said. “Their scholarship and teaching determine the quality of the education students receive. We are pleased to help establish an endowment that supports faculty innovation and development in the curriculum and that continues SIUE’s tradition of excellence.”

Guidelines on the annual awarding of these funds will be developed by the graduate school dean in consultation with the graduate council. The amount of the award is dependent upon the amount of funds available. The annual spendable earnings of the endowment, as defined by the SIUE Foundation Investment Policy, will be used to provide one or more awards.

“I am quite grateful to Drs. Archangel, Sappington, and Steve and Julie Hansen for their vision and effort that laced scholarship and research into the DNA of the institution and also grateful for the vision they now have in creating this endowment so faculty, well into the future, have the resources to cultivate this essential component of SIUE’s evolution of academic excellence,” Weinberg said.

The endowment is valued at $370,000. A campaign will soon be initiated to raise additional funding to bring the value to $500,000. Interested donors can contact SIUE Vice Chancellor for Advancement Rachel Stack at (618) 650-2345 or rstack@siue.edu.

