SIUE introduces new master’s of public health program

Cathorall

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is introducing a new master of public health degree program offered through the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Applied Health. The first cohort will begin in fall 2019.

The interdisciplinary program addresses the health of worldwide populations, covering the five core areas of public health: biostatistics, environmental health sciences, epidemiology, health policy and management, and social and behavioral sciences.

The MPH is widely regarded as the entry-level degree for leadership positions in a variety of settings, including local, state, national and international health agencies.

“According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment opportunities for public health professionals are rising faster than average for all occupations nationally,” MPH Graduate Program Director Michelle Cathorall said. “Our students will be highly prepared to excel in those roles due to our rigorous curriculum, hands-on learning opportunities and global experiences.”

“Our MPH is an exciting addition to SIUE’s growing portfolio of health-science programs, which includes our undergraduate public health program,” School of Education, Health and Human Behavior Interim Dean Paul Rose said. “The public health faculty’s expertise and student-centeredness are well-known, as is the program’s reputation for engagement in nearby communities.”

Graduates of the program will be prepared to pursue an advanced degree in public health (PhD or DrPH), or a professional degree in medicine, nursing, pharmacy or dentistry.

For more information, visit siue.edu/grad/public-health.