SIUE Meridian Derby tops off another successful event at Fairmount Park

In the Metro East, where can you find an array of fabulous hats, boundless energy, great fun and a love for supporting community work? The answer is the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Meridian Society’s annual Meridian Derby.

The eighth annual derby was May 7 at Fairmount Park Racetrack’s Top of the Turf in Collinsville. Approximately 225 people, arrayed in their derby finest, enjoyed an afternoon of food, fun, fellowship and horseracing. TheBank of Edwardsville, Busey Bank sponsored the event.

“Through pooled resources and collective giving, the women of the Meridian Society demonstrate a spirit of philanthropy and a commitment to making a positive impact in the community,” said Julie Babington, director of annual giving with the SIUE Foundation. “We are so proud of the Meridian Society for their work to award more than $329,000 to 128 SIUE community-based projects.”

A sample of projects that the Meridian Society supports include:

The Children’s Quilting Project: Healing Through Art: unites local artist volunteers from the community and children from the SIUE East St. Louis Project Success program to create a quilt

Opera Edwardsville and SIUE Opera Theater Outreach: a cultural and educational program that enhances opera experience, and inspires future generations of artists and audiences offering music with plots based on fairy tales, and relevant topics such as anti-bullying

Development and Implementation of a Drugs of Abuse Prevention Education Badge for Boy Scouts: The SIUE School of Pharmacy and Boy Scouts of America are developing the badge to educate youths on the dangers of misuse and abuse of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications

“When I saw all the good that the Meridian Society did in the community, I couldn’t help but join,” member Mary Trice of Edwardsville said.

Founding member Kay Werner, of Edwardsville, has attended six derbies.

“It’s just a wonderful event,” she said. “You get to see so many women with so many connections, and we get to dress up and wear our hats.”

“At the derby, you get to see people you normally don’t see,” member Fredna Scroggins of Edwardsville said.

Scroggins earned her doctorate in education from SIUE in 1981.

“I’m glad to be part of the Meridian Society. We support programs that otherwise would not have support. We help connect SIUE to the community.”

The highlight of the derby included coveted awards in five categories. Winning this year’s awards were:

Biggest Hat: Jackie Keller

Best Hat: Stephanie Richter

Best Member Hat: Shelly Price-Williams

Most Glamorous Hat: Toni Perrin

Hattitude: Laverne Williams

For more information or to join the SIUE Meridian Society, contact Babington at (618) 650-2378 or jbabing@siue.edu.

