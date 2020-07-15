SIUE nursing program recognized as tops in state, seventh in nation

Griffin

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s premier programming is again being nationally recognized. EduMed’s 2020 ranking of Best Online Master’s Programs in Nursing Education tabs SIUE’s completely online nurse educator program number one in Illinois and number seven in the nation.

EduMed’s ranking methodology considers programs with proper accreditation that boast an exemplary combination of affordability, quality and flexibility.

“We have worked intensely in the School of Nursing to find the perfect balance for our graduate programs,” said Andrew Griffin, assistant dean for graduate programs in the nursing school. “Our focus has been to provide high-quality courses and curricula, while maximizing learner flexibility and affordability. We have seen tremendous growth in our graduate student population. National rankings such as this prove we are accomplishing our goals.”

“The faculty have worked diligently to plan and deliver an up-to-date curriculum that prepares our graduates for nurse educator positions in both academic and healthcare settings,” said Kay Gaehle, associate professor and coordinator of the nurse educator program. "Our completely online program is affordable, flexible and high quality. As students progress through the program, they are challenged to apply what they have learned, so that the final outcome is that each student is prepared for taking on the role of a graduate level nurse educator.”

According to Gaehle, there is a shortage of nurse educators, particularly in academic settings. In order to educate entry level staff nurses, master’s prepared nurse educators are needed to teach in undergraduate nursing programs, as well as help new graduates make the transition into the role of the new nurse in acute care settings.

SIUE’s program provides a strong foundation for both nurse educators in academic as well as acute care settings. The nurse educator master’s program offers students three face-to-face applied learning opportunities working with preceptors in education, university and hospital-based settings at convenient locations that are selected to meet the individual academic needs, interests and professional experience of each student.

After finishing the program and gaining two years of teaching experience, graduates are eligible to take the National League for Nursing Certified Nurse Educator exam. The school’s nurse educator post-master’s certificate offers coursework that prepares students with theory preparation for the national certification examination.

For more information, visit siue.edu/nurse-educator.

