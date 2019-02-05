SIUE nursing students assist Costa Rican patients

× Expand SIUE School of Nursing student Amanda McDannald is assessing the ears of one of her Costa Rican patients.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s commitment to service was again on display as the School of Nursing took a nine-person team of students, faculty and an alumna to Costa Rica from Jan. 5-12, where they saw nearly 1,000 patients in four clinic days at four locations.

Valerie Griffin, assistant clinical professor and director of the Family Nurse Practitioner Program, led the team that traveled in partnership with Central America Mission Projects. In seven days, they visited La Carpio, Pavas, Alajuela and Coco, fed children in the street at Infiernillos and played with children at Ninos con Carino Orphanage.

Joining Griffin and her daughter Hannah were Leah Baecht and Whitney Heischmidt, who are both post master’s doctor of nursing practice students and faculty in the certified registered nurse anesthetists program. CRNA students Alexis Tewell of Freeburg, Michael Perkins of Worden, and Megan Reynolds of Hamel were team members, along with family nurse practitioner students Amanda McDannald, of Rochester, and Marissa Mahan, of Chatham.

Rounding out the group was nursing school alumna Mackenzie Schutt, who was master of ceremonies at the school’s October 2018 gala that focused on global service. CAMP President Dan Whitlock and SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook convinced her to join the group.

Griffin describes the most challenging aspect of these visits.

“Global service requires flexibility and the ability to critically think about the assessment data in order to develop a plan of care appropriate to the patient, as well as using the limited resources available,” she said. “We saw 978 patients in four clinic days and were able to host a new clinic for the first time in that region.”

Previous experience allowed the team to strategically structure patient visits for efficiency.

“Having been to some of these sites previously allowed us to re-evaluate the process and make improvements,” Griffin said. “When Pastor Elmer informed us that he had 400 people coming to get a new pair of shoes and he wanted to send them all through the clinic, I honestly thought to myself that this was going to be difficult to accomplish. But at the end of that particular clinic day, we saw 495 individuals.”

The team dealt with serious issues such as diabetes, hypertension, cellulitis, skin cancer, tuberculosis, and a wound requiring stitches.

Griffin points to a positive learning experience because students are taken out of their comfort zone.

“In the United States, we have many resources available in order to care for patients,” she said. “In Costa Rica, these resources are limited. Students acknowledge this and care for their patients using more than just clinical skills.

“They are utilizing a level of cultural competence that exceeds what we expect from nurses in America. This level of compassion becomes the focus of the care we provide and reminds the students of their calling to be a nurse.”

