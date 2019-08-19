SIUE partners with BJC on bachelor’s for medical lab technicians

Ettling

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences and Office of Educational Outreach are partnering with BJC HealthCare to offer a special bachelor’s of liberal studies degree that allows current medical laboratory technicians to complete the program and obtain the medical laboratory specialist credential.

The partnership fits into SIUE’s mission-driven interest in serving the public good by providing innovative and interdisciplinary programs that empower individuals to achieve their full potential.

“When BJC identified almost 100 internal job openings for medical laboratory scientists and highlighted the critical need to create a pathway for existing credentialed technicians to advance in the field, SIUE created a degree completion program for those individuals,” said Mary Ettling, interim director, SIUE Office of Educational Outreach. “This customized option allows MLT-credentialed individuals to take appropriate coursework, earn the undergraduate degree and sit for the MLS certification exam.”

The program is fully online to accommodate working individuals while providing customized student support through CAS and the Office of Educational Outreach.

“It is so rewarding to see BJC’s partnership with SIUE result in the creation of a program that will benefit our workforce in this way,” said Beth Camp, BJC senior learning and development consultant for academic partnerships. “With completion of this degree program, our lab staff will have new opportunities to advance their careers at BJC.”

“I’m extremely pleased that we are enhancing the already rich collaboration between SIUE and BJC HealthCare,” CAS Dean Greg Budzban said. “Our bachelor of liberal studies program is designed precisely for providing this type of educational opportunity that can help BJC HealthCare employees in their career aspirations.”

Requirements for the MLS certification exam include a number of chemistry and biology courses, but SIUE provides other high-interest courses that align with working adults’ needs. The coursework is built into an individualized plan for each student, in consideration of their prior academic experience and the degree requirements. With the degree offered through the Liberal Studies program, a variety of interdisciplinary courses are specifically designed to help students learn, and apply competencies relevant to increasing professionalism and 21st century skill development.

Time to degree completion depends upon the number of accumulated transfer credits and each student’s own pace based on individual needs and circumstances. SIUE works with students to create a degree completion plan that allows students to maximize their employee tuition benefits and best suit their intended graduation timeline.

Admission is open and students can start approximately every eight weeks. For more information, contact Stephanie Simpson at strober@siue or (618) 650-2661.

