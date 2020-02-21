SIUE pharmacy students take top prize in skills competition

× Expand SIUE School of Pharmacy third-year students (from left) Jacob Troeckler and Alex Hagans won the Student National Pharmaceutical Association’s Regional Clinical Skills Competition from Feb. 14-16 in Lexington, Ky.

A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy student team achieved first place in the Student National Pharmaceutical Association’s Regional Clinical Skills Competition. The duo edged out 35 other teams competing from the region’s 30 states during the association’s Regional Conference Feb. 14-16 in Lexington, Ky.

Third-year students Alex Hagans of Staunton and Jacob Troeckler of Bethalto exhibited their pharmaceutical knowledge skills through the patient case review and patient counseling competition. They were given five minutes each to review a patient case scenario and conduct a counseling session about the patient’s prescribed medications, over-the-counter medications, and lifestyle modifications.

“We are still shocked to have won, as there were a number of competitive teams from across the country that competed against us,” Hagans said. “It was a great overall experience, and we are honored to have represented the SIUE School of Pharmacy. We couldn’t have accomplished this feat without the support of our SNPhA chapter president Brittany Vordtriede and others who attended the conference with us.”

“It was fun to compete with other teams in a real life-based scenario,” Troeckler added. “We are given plenty of practice and experience in our courses at SIUE to be strong competitors in this type of activity.”

Participation in such clinical skills competitions helps student members apply and further develop their leadership and professional skills.

“I am extremely proud of Jacob and Alex for representing our school and SNPhA chapter on a national level and rising to the top in such a competitive event,” said chapter adviser Lakesha Butler, clinical professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice. “Our SIUE pharmacy students continue to shine bright, which is a testament to their high caliber and hard work. As SNPhA members, Jacob and Alex have consistently participated in various community outreach events showcasing their passion for serving others, especially underserved populations. During this particular competition, they were able to showcase their academic knowledge and passion for clinical pharmacy.”

As the top finishers in the regional competition, Hagans and Troeckler next plan to compete at the 2020 NPhA/SNPhA National Convention from July 31-Aug. 3 in New Orleans.

