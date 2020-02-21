SIUE philosophy degree among nation’s top 40 for affordability

Pearson

Great Value Colleges has selected the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Philosophy’s bachelor’s degree program as number one in Illinois and among the nation’s top 40 for affordability. For the complete rankings, visit greatvaluecolleges.net.

“It is impossible not to be energized by someone else taking notice of SIUE’s great collection of philosophers,” said Christopher Pearson, Department of Philosophy chair. “We enjoy doing philosophy, and we strive to do it well.”

SIUE was selected not only for the program’s affordability, but also for the institution’s overall outstanding reputation, its faculty’s excellence, and the unerring commitment to providing non-traditional students a high-quality education and in doing so, providing all the tools required to achieve students’ career goals.

Pearson pointed to the faculty’s clear passion to tout philosophy and its benefits to all students.

“The classroom is where this passion is most clearly on display,” he said. “But our undergraduate philosophy club, Lyceum, which hosts an annual Ethics Bowl, and annual Undergraduate Philosophy Conference all demonstrate just how passionate our faculty are to introduce, support, and guide students in philosophical inquiry.”

Considering the highly competitive job market, Pearson said philosophy puts a premium on a package of skills that will be useful for anyone in any occupation.

“Philosophy requires being an excellent reader and an effective communicator, both in written and oral forms,” he said. “At its core, philosophy analyzes and constructs arguments, making analytical reasoning essential.

“Lastly, being successful in philosophy demands fair-mindedness and empathy, both moral and intellectual. These, sadly, seem in short supply today in many areas of industry and government. Philosophical study has the potential to have a positive impact on that.”

The rankings are determined by using data collected from College Navigator regarding tuition, as well as program information gleaned from each institution’s website. For more sizeable rankings, the methodology used to determine placement is based primarily on tuition. It also considers factors such as program flexibility, customization within the degree program both in content and format, and an overall “wow” factor that highlights each program’s offerings and sets it apart from the pack. For programs that have limited online availability, institutions are ranked based solely on tuition cost.

Great Value Colleges compiles these rankings in an effort to contribute to the academic mission of higher learning institutions. It provides pertinent, unbiased information for prospective students and working professionals to aid them in making more informed decisions as they seek to further their education.

