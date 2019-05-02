SIUE political science major prepared to lead as Granite City School Board member

× Expand SIUE political science senior Zack Nunn has been elected to the Granite City School Board.

“Right now, people across the country are ready for a new generation to step up and lead.”

Granite City native Zack Nunn is ready to put his words into action.

Nunn will graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on May 11 with a bachelor’s in political science from the College of Arts and Sciences. He has already added a major leadership role to his resumé, as this spring he was elected to the Granite City School Board.

“I’m excited to get to work on my hometown school board,” Nunn said. “It’s going to be a new experience for me, but I think straight out of college, it’s a good way to get thrown into being an adult out in the real world, making tough decisions.”

The 22-year-old’s successful election was no small feat. He was one of seven candidates vying for three open seats.

Nunn turned in close to 75 petitions, exceeding the 50-petition requirement, to secure a place on the ballot. He then knocked on an estimated 2,000 doors, introducing himself to voters and promoting the important impact he intends to make.

“I know what it’s like to be in the students’ shoes, because I was in those shoes just four years ago,” the former Granite City High School student body president explained. “I also know what it’s like to transition from high school to college, to look into the job market, and basically what we as a district should be doing to prepare our students for the next step. I will bring a fresh perspective.”

Nunn credits his studies at SIUE and experience working on statewide political campaigns with helping prepare him to run for office.

“Dr. Moffett’s political science 300 course taught me how to use data to make decisions,” Nunn said. “I used that when determining which voters to try and contact, which people to target. My classes also taught me how to conduct research. This will help me most once I begin on the school board. I’ll be researching issues and helping determine the best path forward.”

His advice for others his age with a desire to hold an office: “If you’re interested in running for office, you should start small, but go for it. Don’t get in line and wait your turn. Society is ready to hear new ideas from the younger generation.”

School board duties aren’t the only item on Nunn’s future agenda. He is applying for jobs and plans to take the Law School Admission Test in July, as he is considering going to law school.

