SIUE professor honored at Women’s History Month rally

× Expand State Rep. Katie Stuart, Dr. Alicia Alexander, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe and Gov. JB Pritzker

Members of the Illinois General Assembly, hosted by Gov. JB Pritzker, attended a Women’s History Month rally Thursday morning at the Capitol to honor the work of women leaders across the state.

Dr. Alicia Alexander, a professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, was one of the honorees. Alexander founded the Edwardsville chapter of I Support the Girls — an international organization that helps collect bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products for local women in need.

