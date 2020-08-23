SIUE program fills musical instruction gap

Seo

As school districts adjust schedules and suspend instructional areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Suzuki Strings Program is ensuring developing string musicians can pursue their training and fulfill their love for music by offering a new String Bridge program.

The program will bridge the gap caused by the suspension of music ensemble programs for the 2020-21 academic year. String Bridge classes will follow the Edwardsville School District’s string orchestra curriculum but are open to students from any district. This program will help students stay on track to rejoin public school ensembles when they become available.

“We are excited to help incoming fourth-graders start playing violin, viola or cello, and to continue the music education that fifth-grade students received last year,” Suzuki Faculty Teacher Mikaila Seo said. “Music study is essential to every student’s personal development. It is imperative that students continue to be inspired musically, for music boosts creative thinking, focus, self-discipline, and is a stress reliever.”

Weekly classes for students entering grades 4 or 5 will be 45 minutes in length and begin Monday, Sept. 14. Instruction will take place via Zoom at a cost of $150 for the 10-week session.

For more information and to register, contact suzukiprogram@siue.edu.

