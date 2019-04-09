SIUE School of Business announces TheOther40 winners

× Expand Winners of the SIUE School of Business’ 2019 TheOther40 competition were (from left) Sydney Daniel, Tristan Warner, and Margaret Doolin.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business economics and finance major Margaret Doolin of Port Doolin Investments captured first place in the 2019 TheOther40 Business Plan Competition.

The School of Business hosted the competition for the ninth year and held its final pitch event April 8 in the Morris University Center.

The competition offers SIUE students the opportunity to take a business idea through the stages needed to launch a product or service. Participants have access to business resources and develop entrepreneurial skills during the competition’s three-month process.

TheOther40 derives its name from data that show approximately 60 percent of startups fail within the first five years of business. The goal of the program is to find, engage and support “the other 40” percent.

More than $10,000 in cash prizes were awarded to three finalists. Doolin received $5,000 for her winning business concept that invests in real estate properties.

Second-place finisher Sydney Daniel, a mass communications major, was awarded $3,000 for Social Sweeper, an application designed to assist in the cleanup of business and personal social media profiles.

Business administration major Tristan Warner, of Warner Enterprises, secured third place and a $2,000 cash prize. Warner Enterprises provides premier consumer fireworks across the state.

Remaining finalists included Jonah Durbin of Bar View 405, Berk Ozturk of Take N Eat, Alex Conley of Woodland Outfitters, and Courtney Weil of Declutter.

The on-campus business plan competition is supported in part by an entrepreneurship education initiative gift provided to the SIUE School of Business by the Martinson Foundation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter