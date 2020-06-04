SIUE School of Business congratulates TheOther40 winners

× Expand (Top) Emily Whelan earned first place in TheOther40 business plan competition with Emily’s Concrete Engraving. (Bottom) Justin Bozza took second place with Heyo Devs LLC, and third place went to (right) Serena Schafer with Crafting for a Cause.

TheOther40 business plan competition offers Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students the opportunity to take a business idea through the stages needed to launch a product or service.

The SIUE School of Business hosted its 10th competition in 2020, which concluded in May with an online video pitch. More than $10,000 in cash prizes were awarded to the finalists.

School of Business graduate student Emily Whelan achieved first place and $5,000 with Emily’s Concrete Engraving. Whelan’s company turns old slabs of concrete into works of art with coloring, cutting and sealing techniques.

Taking the $3,000 second-place prize was Justin Bozza of Heyo Devs LLC. The company is a business and event management software firm that emphasizes networking for universities, businesses and nonprofits.

Serena Schafer of Crafting for a Cause earned third place and $2,000. Crafting for a Cause is an online store that works with women’s shelters by teaching women how to make and sell craft items, such as knitted hats, scarves and blankets.

Other finalists included Grace Noice of DonateMate, Riley Lovett of EmergentB, and Sydney Bina of Performance Practices.

TheOther40 derives its name from data that shows approximately 60 percent of startups fail within five years. The goal of the program is to find, engage and support the other 40 percent. The competition is supported in part by an entrepreneurship education initiative gift provided to the SIUE School of Business by the Martinson Foundation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter