SIUE School of Engineering among top 50 for diversity

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering is among Minority Engineer magazine’s annual Top 50 Universities Fostering Diversity & Inclusion.

The magazine’s readers selected the top schools in the country, which they believe offer a diversified curriculum, student base and faculty, as well as foster a diverse and inclusive learning environment. This list is the result of an annual reader survey mailed each year to randomly selected readers.

Since 2012, the school’s minority enrollment has nearly tripled, increasing from 86 students to 243 in 2017, while female enrollment has increased from 122 to 207.

“The School of Engineering is highly motivated to enhance the diversity of its student body and faculty through the conviction that different perspectives lead to a diversity of solutions in tackling engineering problems,” Dean Cem Karacal said. “As a result, we create an environment where a wide arrange of ideas are exchanged and great solutions are generated. Engineers graduating with such a perspective are surely destined to shape a changing world.”

Launched in 1979, Minority Engineer offers career, business and educational opportunities to engineering students, engineering professionals and entrepreneurs who are members of minority groups and diverse cultures, including insights from peers and delivering the latest engineering opportunities, trends and headlines in employment, higher education and entrepreneurship. Distributed through direct request to individuals, all 1,074 accredited engineering schools, deans of engineering, related associations and allies to diversity and inclusion.

