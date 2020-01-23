SIUE School of Nursing’s online master’s program ranked 45th in nation

Andy Griffin, SIUE SON assistant dean of graduate programs.

U.S. News and World Report has ranked the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing online master’s in nursing program 45th nationally. The SON program climbed eight spots from a year ago. To view the complete rankings, visit usnews.com/education/online-education.

According to U.S. News, highly ranked programs have strong traditional academic foundations based on student-instructor access, graduation rates and instructor credentials. They also excel at educating distance learners, while offering robust career and financial support.

“It’s always exciting to see the School of Nursing continue to rise in national rankings,” Assistant Dean for Graduate Programs Andrew Griffin said. “While we have made many changes that positively affect our graduate nursing programs, I believe the key to our recent success is directly related to the strong graduate faculty who deliver the courses to our master’s nursing students. Their use of the latest online teaching tools promote excellence in instruction and sets us apart.”

The ranking methodology includes faculty and student engagement, expert opinion from high-ranking academic officials in nursing, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies that incorporate diverse online learning technologies allow greater flexibility for students to take classes from a distance, and student excellence.

