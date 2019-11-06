SIUE School of Pharmacy and Boy Scouts seek solutions to opioid abuse

SIUE School of Pharmacy Interim Associate Dean Jessica Kerr and Chris Herndon, professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice

Recognizing the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s ability and desire to serve the public, the Boy Scouts of America requested a partnership initiative to address the growing epidemic of opioid abuse among adolescents.

As a result, Jessica Kerr, interim associate dean of the pharmacy school; and Chris Herndon, professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice; along with fourth-year students Jazmine Rosales of Elgin and Paris Smith of Chicago, developed curriculum. The program launched this month and uses active learning to educate scouts on the dangers of misuse and abuse of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications.

“Dr. Herndon has been instrumental in taking our vision to the next level by creating an online portal for the Boy Scouts to be able to take this five-module training,” Kerr said. “Boy Scouts in fifth through eighth grades can take the interactive training for a regional badge completion.”

“There are national resources available to educate youth on the dangers of prescription and over-the-counter abuse, but many agencies and organizations are at a loss as to how to address the issues,” Herndon said. “This program incorporates activities for troop leaders to discuss with their scouts and has the potential to educate thousands of scouts and troop leaders.”

The training modules will take approximately 1.5 hours to complete and will be coordinated with scouts’ den meetings. A facilitator’s handbook is available for den leaders, parents or pharmacy students to lead den meetings and provide the education to the scouts. Facilitators will learn how to create an atmosphere in the meeting to promote discussion about social and legal consequences of drug abuse. They will engage in a game to help further the face-to-face discussion.

The collaborative project received funding through a Meridian Society award. As an auxiliary organization of the SIUE Foundation, the Meridian Society invests in SIUE community-based projects.

