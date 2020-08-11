SIUE selects Mary Ettling as director of online services and education outreach

Ettling

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has selected Mary Ettling as the director of the Office of Online Services and Education Outreach following a national search. After serving as the interim director since 2017 and at the conclusion of a search, Ettling assumed her new responsibilities on May 26.

Ettling and her staff work to provide community programs and continuing professional education, while also providing support to academic units offering online, off-campus and corporate-sponsored educational activities.

“Mary brings a wealth of experience in understanding SIUE, and our commitment to the community and the region,” Associate Provost Elza Ibroscheva said. “She has offered steady leadership, especially during the unexpected disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to seeing her grow the university’s footprint as a key partner, and a vast resource for the growing educational needs of our community and the region.”

A Northeastern Ohio native, Ettling attributes her passion for education and service to non-traditional students to her early experiences.

“Watching the steel mills in my area close down had a profound impact on me as a child,” she said. “Men and women without college degrees were, quite suddenly, without work or transferrable skills. Most who were laid-off didn’t talk about the experience, but their obvious anxiety spoke volumes.

“There was a moment where it became quite clear that if I could help people upskill, prepare for the next job, or reach the dream of earning a degree, I would be personally and professionally fulfilled. I am truly honored to serve SIUE and the community in this role.”

Ettling’s team has collaborated on an initiative to launch additional online degree completion programs. The Office of Online Student Services has opened to support four completion programs. In collaboration with county workforce boards, the office intends to offer new digital badges in support of emerging workforce needs.

“In spite of COVID-19 and in response to our current climate of civil unrest, the office stands ready to support responsible, relevant programming to enrich lives of our diverse society,” Ettling said.

With more than a decade of experience at SIUE, Ettling has also held positions at Saint Louis University, the University of Oklahoma and the Geilenkirchen Army Education Center, as well as elementary teaching positions.

Ettling earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from Kent State University, a master’s in adult and higher education from the University of Oklahoma, and most recently earned a post master’s certificate in enrollment management from Capella University.

