SIUE senior interns at Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau

Great Rivers and Routes

Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau welcomes Jacob Sedor, a senior at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as a spring semester intern.

Each semester, the tourism bureau provides student interns with valuable experience in marketing, advertising, and public relations. Sedor is graduating in May with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and a minor in history.

“I am looking forward to interning at the tourism bureau and applying my production experience in a marketing setting,” Sedor said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to learn and expand my base of experience in the field of mass media.”

This spring, Sedor will assist the staff by editing videos, writing press releases, and more. Sedor hopes to gain experience he can apply to his future career. With the skills gained from SIUE, he hopes to be of great help at the tourism bureau.

Sedor, a native of Edwardsville, has a passion for video production and writing. While a student at SIUE, he has developed his skills and goals in the media industry by producing segments for Global Village — SIUE’s student-produced television show. He has produced segments about the EHS marching band, local e-sports, and other subjects around town. In his time off, he enjoys cooking, writing, and spending time with friends and family.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter