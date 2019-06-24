SIUE Speech-Language-Hearing Center helps fill void in transgender access to care

× Expand SIUE Speech-Language-Hearing Center client Billie Maupin (left) practices an exercise during a voice therapy session with graduate student clinician Tess Spengler.

Transgender voice therapy is a much-needed service, but accessing treatment can be difficult.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s accredited speech-language pathology and audiology program, housed in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, is doing its part to ensure transgender access to care by training its student clinicians to offer assessment and treatment services under the direct observation and supervision of clinical faculty in the Speech-Language-Hearing Center on campus.

“We felt there was a definite need in the Metro East community to serve this marginalized population and help people find their voice,” clinical supervisor Tedd Masiongale said.

SpeechPathologyMastersPrograms.com has recognized SIUE’s speech-language pathology program as an SLP Program Promoting Transgender Access to Care.

“Given that only 23 percent of speech pathology students feel comfortable offering services specific to transgender needs, we wanted to recognize those programs who are making sure that students have the opportunity to learn how to care for this underserved population,” said Julie Perron of SpeechPathologyMastersPrograms.com.

“Learning how to provide these services has made me better equipped because this is a service that is needed in our field,” said Tess Spengler, speech-language pathology graduate student clinician. “I worked directly with a client receiving transgender services during the spring 2019 semester. We developed a customized plan of treatment in order to have the greatest impact on communication in her daily life. Treatment focused on developing and using a voice that matched her identity.”

SLH Center client Billie Maupin has received voice therapy services and is enjoying positive results.

“When I began voice therapy, I literally appeared female, but I did not have a female voice to match my appearance,” Maupin explained. “Therefore, I remained silent and extremely anxious about public situations where it may be necessary to speak. Now, I have a voice to match my appearance, and I’m much more social, happy and talkative as a result.”

“The clinicians have been very sensitive to my needs as a transgender client, and professional and caring in providing their voice therapy services,” Maupin added.

In a congratulatory note of recognition to the SIUE speech-language pathology program, Perron stated, “Thanks to your efforts to include transgender voice therapy in your clinic, classroom or research, students are being prepared to increase access to these services around the country after they graduate, making it easier for transgender people to safely find their authentic voice.”

For more information, visit siue.edu/slh-center.

