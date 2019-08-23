SIUE staffers receive recognition for procurement achievements

× Expand Gina Grace, Starla Nixon and Shelly Albert

Three Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Purchasing staff were recognized for their cooperative engagement, knowledge and leadership at the Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative annual conference in Springfield in late July.

Shelly Albert, SIUE director of purchasing, received the IPHEC Lifetime Achievement Award. Purchasing Officers Starla Nixon and Gina Grace each received IPHEC 2018 Distinguished Service Awards.

“The Illinois higher education purchasing landscape has shifted dramatically, requiring a demanding knowledge of this complex field,” said Rich Hampton, SIUE director of financial affairs. “Under Shelly’s leadership, Starla, Gina, and the entire purchasing staff set the standard for Illinois institutions in many areas. SIUE is fortunate to have these individuals on its team.”

“Despite the very real challenges within procurement operations, these individuals have had an impact across multiple campuses and vendors, and have made the IPHEC organization stronger,” said Tracy Sullivan, IPHEC board chair, assistant vice president of procurement and business services at Governors State University, in her confirmation letter. “I want to thank each of them for their ongoing support and contributions to the IPHEC.”

Officially founded on June 1, 1990, the IPHEC is a cooperative organization comprising all 13 Illinois public institutions of higher education. The IPHEC mission is to support and advance the collective activities of the institutions as a means to improve management by promoting and supporting increasing cooperation among those institutions in the utilization of their resources, facilities, and personnel, to strengthen, enrich, and improve their cost efficiencies.

