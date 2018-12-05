SIUE students spread engineering message at Trimpe Middle School

× Expand (From left) SIUE School of Engineering students Aaron Bandy, Cody Johnson, and Thomas Giacobbe visit Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto.

Three Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering students visited Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto on Nov. 29 to heighten interest in engineering among approximately 60 students.

Senior mechanical engineering majors Cody Johnson of Sullivan, Thomas Giacobbe of Glen Carbon, and Aaron Bandy of O’Fallon discussed the engineering process, their projects and the importance of working in groups. They are all members of Pi Tau Sigma, SIUE’s mechanical engineering honor society.

“The students and a few teachers thoroughly enjoyed the presentation and asked quite a few questions, as we touched upon topics ranging from finite element analysis and Hooke’s Law to group cooperation,” Bandy said. “We were also impressed at the school’s introduction to engineering topics such as orthographic drawings as early as seventh grade and using AutoDesk Inventor in eighth grade.

“We worked with April Wrenn to arrange the visit that we all enjoyed and are hopeful that they will have us back for another visit next semester.”

Majid Molki, distinguished research professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, emphasized the importance of such community outreach.

“Exposure of young students to the engineering design concepts and teamwork at this early stage of education is motivating and helps the students to choose the right engineering major and be successful in college,” he said.

