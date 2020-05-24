SIUE summer camps move online

The cancellation of all Southern Illinois University Edwardsville-sponsored events through Saturday, Aug. 8, amid the COVID-19 pandemic means a slew of arts, science and sports camps are off the calendar for many families.

But a couple SIUE camps, including Writing Camp (July 6-17) and String Development Camp (July 13-17), have been able to reimagine their offerings and will occur in a virtual format.

“We feel it is imperative that all students can continue to grow and be inspired during this time,” String Development Camp Director Mikaila Seo said. “All of our faculty members transitioned to teaching virtual violin, viola and cello lessons back in March, and we have been incredibly inspired by our students’ focus and tenacity for learning. Even with the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, our students continue to have the dedication to practice daily, and the desire to hone their skills and learn new repertoire.”

“We wanted our String Development Camp to be something that students could look forward to this summer,” Seo added. “Music study is incredibly beneficial to every student’s personal development. It teaches self-discipline, boosts creative thinking, relieves stress and gives students a sense of achievement. Music study never takes a break. It is a lifelong journey.”

The SIUE Suzuki Program’s String Development Camp will run from 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 13-17, via Zoom. Campers do not need to be Suzuki students to participate, but must be able to read music and play at approximately a Suzuki Book 2 level or above.

Tuition is free. Those interested may consider offering a donation toward camp tuition by using the “Give Now” feature on siue.edu/Suzuki/about-us. Registration is due by Friday, June 5.

Details and a link to register are available at siue.edu/summer/camps.

Writing Camp will be hosted online via Blackboard from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 6-17. Participants must be entering grades 2-12, ages 8-18. The camp fee has been reduced to $25.

Apply by Tuesday, June 30 at siue.edu/summer/camps.

“Online Writing Camp will still feature intensive writing instruction, encouragement and support, but will take place via Blackboard, which is the online instructional content system used by SIUE faculty, staff and students,” Camp Director Adam Cleary explained. “We will offer morning instruction and interaction online. We will also use Blackboard to provide asynchronous instruction and content, such as video, interactive story prompts and other activities. Activities will be provided to help each camper engage with writing on their own schedule. All activities, while independent, will receive feedback from camp counselors.”

