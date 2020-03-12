SIUE suspends classes until March 23

× Expand SIUE entry sign

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook on Wednesday announced SIUE is extending spring break for on-ground students by one week through Sunday, March 22, as the challenges associated with COVID-19 continue to evolve. Until March 23, all in-person instruction and on-campus learning is suspended.

“Given the concern for spread of the virus through contact and the need for greater social distance, we have been developing plans for continued operations and instruction,” Pembrook said. “Ensuring the safety and well-being of students, staff and faculty is paramount. We will use this period to monitor the situation and plan for additional contingencies.”

During this time period in which students are being asked to participate in social distancing, the university will remain open and will continue normal business operations.

Additionally effective immediately, the university administration is prohibiting all university-related international travel until May 9.

All university-sponsored events with 50 or more attendees are suspended effective March 16-April 10. All intercollegiate athletics competitions are expected to continue without fans in attendance.